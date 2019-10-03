Jeepers Creepers: Aubrey O’Day Reveals Newer, Spookier Face, Scares Everyone On Twitter
Aubrey O’Day’s Newest Face Scares Up Hysteria
It was all good 17 faces ago when ex-Danity Kane-r Aubrey O’Day actually looked like Aubrey O’Day but now, several questionable decisions later, we have no idea who the person claiming to be Aubrey O’Day is.
Sadly, we don’t even think Aubrey O’Day knows what she looks like anymore based on her newest, spookiest face that sent Twitter into a terrified tizzy.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Aubrey O’Day’s newest face on the flip.
@thechallengebih
this is mind blowing
@DON__YAWN
Went from Aubrey O’Day to Aubrey No Way cause hell nawl
@morganhoneyb
Me anytime I see Aubrey O’Day
@gahyelle
Why would Aubrey O’Day do this to herself dude
@its_kachi
Aubrey O’Day not playing with you hoes this Halloween.
@purexcocainee
Aubrey O’Day looks nothing like she used to
@ohchadwick
It makes me so sad that this is what Aubrey O’Day looks like now 😔
@Clyde_Trey
If I have to see another pic of Aubrey O’Day’s face I’m calling the law
