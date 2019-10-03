Jeepers Creepers: Aubrey O’Day Reveals Newer, Spookier Face, Scares Everyone On Twitter

this is mind blowing pic.twitter.com/FwjvFGHKZM — lo (@thechallengebih) October 2, 2019

Aubrey O’Day’s Newest Face Scares Up Hysteria

It was all good 17 faces ago when ex-Danity Kane-r Aubrey O’Day actually looked like Aubrey O’Day but now, several questionable decisions later, we have no idea who the person claiming to be Aubrey O’Day is.

Sadly, we don’t even think Aubrey O’Day knows what she looks like anymore based on her newest, spookiest face that sent Twitter into a terrified tizzy.

Me anytime I see Aubrey O'Day pic.twitter.com/8rho3PhNVv — Kimberly Hart (@morganhoneyb) September 30, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Aubrey O’Day’s newest face on the flip.