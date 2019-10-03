Accountability? I Don’t Know Her: Demi Lovato Apologizes Before Guilt-Tripping Fans Over Her Controversial Israel Posts

Demi Lovato Responds To Backlash Over Her Trip To Israel

Demi Lovato recently posted about a “spiritual” vacation she took to Israel, being transparent about the fact that she was offered a free trip in exchange for posting about her experience.

After making several posts about her experiences abroad, some fans weren’t happy with the photos and the fact that she went to Israel in the first place, accusing the singer of taking a political stance in the midst of the ongoing Israel and Palestine conflict.

Because of the backlash, the singer turned off the comments on her Instagram page.

After that, she took to her instagram stories to apologize for her ignorance on the subject, complaining that nobody told her there would be any problem with her trip before going. “No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possible be offending anyone. With that being said, I’m sorry if I’ve hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention” she explained.

The singer continued, “Sometimes people present you with opportunities and no one tells you the potential backlash you could face in return. This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurt people and for that I’m sorry. Sorry I’m not more educated, and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience.”

Demi Lovato apologizes for Israel trip after critics accused her of taking a political stance amid the country's ongoing conflict w/ Palestine: "This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT & now I realize it hurt people and for that I'm sorry.” pic.twitter.com/s6HsvdUACX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2019

Beyond her apology though, Demi doesn’t seem to actually take any responsibility for the backlash herself and has taken to several IG comment sections to reprimand her fans for holding her accountable in the first place.

After one fanpage said that Lovato didn’t deserve backlash and used the hashtag #WeloveyouDemi, she commented back, saying, “or how about y’all stop having to make hashtags saying you love me every time you realize your words effect me?”

In another comment, she threatens her fanbase with leaving social media, writing, “Oh don’t worry, you guys made me feel terrible about it, and prob will continue to do so. I’ll be hibernating.”

im so glad i don't stan demi I would have a panic attack probably every day pic.twitter.com/3Yub03pzTl — Zoë (@vogueinq) October 3, 2019

Beside the fact that Demi probably should have done a little research herself on whether or not visiting Israel was a good look, her apology definitely doesn’t seem too sincere when followed up by a bunch of comments blaming her fan pages for making her feel bad.

Moral of the story: if you’re offered something for free, like…say, a trip to Israel, there’s probably a catch.