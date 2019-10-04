Lawsuits: Dwight Howard Denies That He Unprotectedly Participated In Transgender Sex Parties (Exclusive)

Social Media Star Sued NBA Player After He Claimed Their Relationship Went Bad

Dwight Howard says his assault accuser doesn’t have an ounce of evidence in his lawsuit claims – including that the NBA star was “in everyone raw” at “transgender sex parties.”

The Charlotte Hornets player has asked a judge to rule in his favor in a lawsuit accusing him of menacing a gay YouTube star when their alleged relationship went south.

Howard’s lawyer filed court docs contending his accuser Masin Elije had no evidence whatsoever that he’d threatened him, offered him money to sign a nondisclosure agreement or proof that Howard sexually harassed him.

Elije can’t produce one witness who would testify that they have personal knowledge his claims, including that Howard personally invited Elije to basketball games, sent him nude pictures or that he had an “understanding” with a “transgender prostitute,” Howard’s lawyer said in the court papers, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

And the lawyer contended that Elije has no proof to back up his claims that Howard “was in everyone raw” at “transgender sex parties,” nor does he have anyone who’d give testimony about it in open court, according to court papers.

Howard’s lawyer pointed out that he asked Elije to produce the evidence in the case as they moved towards trial. But Elije never did, the lawyer said, and now he says enough is enough.

We exclusively revealed that Elije – who was born Maurice Singletary – sued Howard in February, alleging that Howard began harassing and threatening him online and by phone when he refused Howard’s request to sign a nondisclosure agreement about their alleged relationship.

Howard countersued Elije for $10 million, saying he doesn’t know him and accused him of trying to use Howard for social media clout and to drum up support for his novel “Industry Hoe.”

Elije has not responded to the lawsuit as of Oct. 3.