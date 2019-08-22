Coupled Up: Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To His 21-Year-Old Basketball Bae Te’a Cooper

- By Bossip Staff
Source: Yong Teck Lim / Getty

In love and basketball news…

Dwight Howard Engaged To Te’a Cooper

Dwight Howard is confirming what’s been speculated for months, he’s about to be a married man. The baller whose been in headlines for being embroiled in a messy $10 million same-sex scandal is finding love with a young woman.

Last year the basketball player was linked to college basketball star Te’a Cooper who was 20-years-old at the time. Now Dwight, 33, is confirming that he and Te’a, 21, are engaged.

On a social media post where Dwight called Te’a “mine”, he also told a fan that he and the college student are hubby and wife to be.

“Y’all engaged,” asked the fan. “Duh!” replied Dwight.

Te’a’s been quietly making appearances with Dwight. Just last month she was spotted with him at Red Bull’s celebration of Lindsey Vonn in Los Angeles.

Source: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Red Bull / Getty

Notice the ring?

Dwight’s personal life is constantly in the news if you can recall the basketball star has at least five children with five different women.

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

See more of Dwight’s wife to be Te’a Cooper on the flip.

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

