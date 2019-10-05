Faithfullest In The Room: Travis Scott Sets The Record Straight About All Those Cheating Allegations

Travis Scott Denies Side-Chick Rumors Following Kylie Jenner Break-Up

Travis Scott is making himself clear: the reason his relationship with Kylie ended has nothing to do with infidelity…because there was none.

Almost immediately after it was reported that Stormi’s parents decided to “take a break” from their two-year relationship, fans jumped to the conclusion that cheating somehow played a role. Some followers even went as far as finding Scott’s alleged side-chick and making a case for the possibility of their secret relationship. Even though he doesn’t usually speak on rumors, the rapper took to Instagram to deny all rumors of infidelity and clear his name.

“It'[s] really affecting when u see false things said about u,” Travis wrote in an Instagram story, “once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

These cheating rumors seem to be fueled in-part by the ASTROWORLD rapper’s new single “Highest in the Room,” where he touches on the different ways touring impacted his relationship with Jenner.

“She saw my eyes, she know I’m gone/I see some things that you might fear,” he rapped. “I’m doin’ a show, I’ll be back soon/That ain’t what she wanna hear.”

In reality, this song was recorded a long time before this very new break-up for Travis and Kylie–in addition, rumors of this same side-chick messing with their relationship are nothing new and have been swirling for months.

Scott setting the record straight comes after his former partner did the same. Kylie Jenner recently spoke out on Twitter to shut down rumors of a rekindling with her ex-boyfriend Tyga following her break-up with Travis. Both insist that Stormi and keeping a happy family are their number one concern.