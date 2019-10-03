Twitter Thinks It’s Found Travis Scott’s Side Chick…Here’s What Is Known About Her

Has Travis Scott Had A Side Chick This Whole Time?

The big news of the week is Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s breakup. Nobody really saw it coming as just a few weeks ago they were coupled up at the premiere of his Netflix flick. Now they are calling it quits…for now. The duo have decided to take a break as their relationship has just been too rocky to sustain.

It only took Twitter a few hours to get to the bottom of why THEY think it all fell apart. And it has a lot to do with Travis’ possible infidelity. Peep the Twitter sleuths who have deciphered that Travis may have been hanging with a side chick this whole time.

Word? So who is she and how long has this been going on? Hit the flip and see more about this mystery woman and the stories that have come out about her and Travis leading up to all of this.