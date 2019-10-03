Twitter Thinks It’s Found Travis Scott’s Side Chick…Here’s What Is Known About Her
Has Travis Scott Had A Side Chick This Whole Time?
The big news of the week is Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s breakup. Nobody really saw it coming as just a few weeks ago they were coupled up at the premiere of his Netflix flick. Now they are calling it quits…for now. The duo have decided to take a break as their relationship has just been too rocky to sustain.
It only took Twitter a few hours to get to the bottom of why THEY think it all fell apart. And it has a lot to do with Travis’ possible infidelity. Peep the Twitter sleuths who have deciphered that Travis may have been hanging with a side chick this whole time.
Word? So who is she and how long has this been going on? Hit the flip and see more about this mystery woman and the stories that have come out about her and Travis leading up to all of this.
Back in February, Travis canceled a tour date over what TMZ described as him getting caught handling cheating accusations. Apparently that involves the same woman.
There are also accusations she attended the birthday party Kylie threw for him back in May.
Finally, she also allegedly trolled Kylie’s page saying “tell your bd I said thx”
She also apparently was getting blocked and and unblocked by Kylie through it all, too.
“Apparently Kylie and Travis split up and this is a good time to tell y’all my friend works in PR in LA and Travis has a side chick that Kylie knows about but was so desperate to keep him she let him see her and stay with her just so she could still have him.”
“Being messy and finding out about Travis Scott’s side chick 😂 although, from the look of things it actually sounds like it’s Kylie that was the side piece who ended up pregnant 🌚”
Continue Slideshow
“I can’t believe some of y’all are really that hurt about Kylie and Travis breaking up like if he didn’t have a whole ass side chick that looks exactly like her…”
I went on her ig like damn Travis a savage fr 😂😂😂😂that’s not even a side chick she posts everything
“I can’t believe Travis Scott has had a side chick since 2011 .. that’s so sad I really don’t be believing in men at all anymore lmfao”
“So Kylie is actually the side chick? 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 I just saw it online and I know it’s real you guys. Travis main chick went to Coachella while Kylie was there.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.