#JoshuaBrown: Botham Jean’s Neighbor, A Key Witness In The Amber Guyger Murder Trial, Shot To Death
According to Dallas News, Botham Jean’s neighbor, Joshua Brown, was killed Friday. He was a key witness in the Amber Guyger murder trial that ended last week.
The news came from social media posts by Lee Merritt, the lawyer who represented the Jean family:
“Joshua Brown, the next door neighbor of #BothamJean was killed last night after being shot several times by an unknown assailant. Local media have began reporting on the shooting but have not confirmed Brown’s identity,” Merritt wrote on Facebook. “[…] An ADA has confirmed that it was in fact Brown who was killed although they have yet to identify a suspect or motive for the shooting. The case is now in the hands of the Dallas Police Department.”
Joshua Brown,28, lived across the hall from Jean at the time of Jean’s September 2018 murder. Brown took the stand during Guyger’s trial, delivering an emotional testimony on the events of that tragic day.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody.
Unconfirmed rumors spread that Brown was shot in the mouth, but the Dallas News has since confirmed that he was shot in the back and thigh.
This story is still developing…
