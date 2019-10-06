SMH: The University Of Kansas Issues An Apology Following Snoop Dogg’s Risqué Stripper-Filled Performance
A performance from the one-and-only Snoop Dogg brought some controversy to the University of Kansas.
The college ended up issuing an apology on Friday night after the rapper performed as part of the “Late Night in the Phog” preseason celebration, which follows scrimmages by both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
The 35-minute set Snoop brought to Allen Fieldhouse featured women on stripper poles doing what women do on stripper poles, along with shooting fake money into the crowd, and performing the unedited versions of his hit songs, like “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin and Juice.”
The vulgarity of the show reportedly raised some eyebrows, which led to Kansas’ athletic director Jeff Long issuing a statement to the Kansas City Star. In the apology, he explains that the school expected a “clean version” of the performance from the legendary rapper.
“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night. We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show,” the statement said. “I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”
There’s no word on how the university and Snoop Dogg had such a different understanding of what the performance was supposed to be, but in Snoop’s defense, it’s easy to see why he might have thought a “Late Night” event was meant to push the envelope a little bit.
In the video posted by the Long Beach native following his show, the crowd at Allen Fieldhouse seemed to be loving the performance as they lowdly cheered him on. After word of the controversy got out, Snoop brushed it off by sharing a short statement on Instagram which seems to be in response to those saying he did too much.
“Thank. U for letting me be me. This is America,” he captioned the post.
