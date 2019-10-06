SMH: The University Of Kansas Issues An Apology Following Snoop Dogg’s Risqué Stripper-Filled Performance

Snoop Dogg’s Performance At The University Of Kansas Didn’t Go Over Well

A performance from the one-and-only Snoop Dogg brought some controversy to the University of Kansas.

The college ended up issuing an apology on Friday night after the rapper performed as part of the “Late Night in the Phog” preseason celebration, which follows scrimmages by both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The 35-minute set Snoop brought to Allen Fieldhouse featured women on stripper poles doing what women do on stripper poles, along with shooting fake money into the crowd, and performing the unedited versions of his hit songs, like “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin and Juice.”

The vulgarity of the show reportedly raised some eyebrows, which led to Kansas’ athletic director Jeff Long issuing a statement to the Kansas City Star. In the apology, he explains that the school expected a “clean version” of the performance from the legendary rapper.