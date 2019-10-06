Congratulations! Hazel-E Is Engaged To Boyfriend De’Von Waller

Hazel-E Shows Off Her Ring From Boyfriend De’Von Waller

Congratulations are in order for Hazel-E!

The Love & Hip Hop star took to social media late Saturday night to show off her gorgeous rock, gifted to her by her boyfriend De’Von Waller, as she excitedly announced her engagement.

She posted a video of her hand with the new ring shining bright, writing in the caption, “I must be fucccinnnn dreaming!!!!!!!!!!! OMG baby! Yes yes yes” she wrote tagging her boo. The reality star continued, “I’m forever grateful for you helping me center myself and focus on my heart & helping me embrace real, true love, without 0 intentions. I’m finna pass out…this can’t be life…I’m finna be a whole wife!”

The pair has been super lovey dovey on social media lately, so it’s no surprise that De’Von popped the question to his lady. Hazel even posted a picture of her parents at their wedding a few months back, saying she went and got herself an Aries just like her momma did because they’re such good men. Guess that strategy worked out in her favor!

Congrats to the happy couple on their new engagement and future matrimony-dom!