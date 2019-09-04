Glowed Up: Happily Hooked Up Hazel-E Got Herself A New Boyfriend And She’s, Dare We Admit It… A HOTTIE!

Give Her Credit: Hazel Looks Good Lately

We don’t know what’s different about Hazel-E, but we’ve seen where she’s started out (looks-wise) when she broke into the television business. Recently she’s looked the BEST we’ve ever seen her.

It’s been a minute since Hazel has shared her life on television since she was booted off of ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” for being colorist and out-of-pocket. But, from what we’ve observed on her Instagram, the reality actress has found love and it’s looking good on her. She’s been showing lots of love to her mysterious model boyfriend on IG. The couple is preparing to share their relationship story on the upcoming season of “Marriage Boot Camp”.

Just a few summers ago, Hazel looked like this:

Now, the 39-year-old looks like shes reversed the hands of time. Her face looks refreshed and youthful, even without Photoshop.

Nice! Do we have to give her new BF De’Von B credit for her glow-up? Hit the flip to see even more clearly how happy looks GOOD on Hazel-E.