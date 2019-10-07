Another One? Beyonce’s Appearance At The Tyler Perry Gala Has Sparked MORE Pregnancy Rumors

Beyonce Pregnancy Rumors Restart

Tyler Perry opened up his new studio this past weekend and had quite the extravaganza. Everyone from Denzel to Halle Berry was in attendance. The one person who stole the show, though, was Beyonce. She stunned in a gold dress getup that looked like pure money.

But you know what happens whenever Beyonce wears anything remotely tight, everyone pumps out pregnancy rumors. SMH. Can she live? It’s not just the fit on the dress, though. People are pointing out…her nose? Really?

Take a look at the speculation and maybe just chill out next time one of our faves put on a tight dress.