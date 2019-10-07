Another One? Beyonce’s Appearance At The Tyler Perry Gala Has Sparked MORE Pregnancy Rumors
Beyonce Pregnancy Rumors Restart
Tyler Perry opened up his new studio this past weekend and had quite the extravaganza. Everyone from Denzel to Halle Berry was in attendance. The one person who stole the show, though, was Beyonce. She stunned in a gold dress getup that looked like pure money.
But you know what happens whenever Beyonce wears anything remotely tight, everyone pumps out pregnancy rumors. SMH. Can she live? It’s not just the fit on the dress, though. People are pointing out…her nose? Really?
Take a look at the speculation and maybe just chill out next time one of our faves put on a tight dress.
“I know her weight fluctuates BUT this pic of Beyoncé…she look like she’s pregnant. Nose spreading or something.”
“Y’all went from accusing Beyoncé of faking pregnancies to saying she pregnant everytime she walk out the door”
“Y’all are doing too much. Beyoncé is NOT pregnant and for y’all to say that based on low quality pics is RUDE.”
“Beyoncé is pregnant b****, it’s all in her face too😭”
“just found out that beyoncé might be pregnant again, and the baby’s not me”
“That body and face says it all.
Beyoncé is pregnant don’t @ me”
“y’all think beyoncé would get pregnant right after having a life threatening pregnancy? let the girl be thick in peace. i think it’s gonna be a long while before she gets pregnant again if she does.”
Continue Slideshow
“I wonder how Beyonce feels when yall call her pregnant every time she posts a pic with a little pudge”
“If Beyoncé ain’t pregnant she watching all y’all call her fat.”
“y’all have said Beyoncé’s pregnant for the past year. don’t y’all think if she were pregnant…..her stomach would be GROWING?!?!?!”
“Beyoncé’s pregnant again and I’m not the fetus. Life is ghetto and unfair”
