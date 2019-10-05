SMH: Florida Man Serves 10 Days In Jail After Oversleeping For Jury Duty

21-Year-Old Juror Gets Jail Time After Oversleeping For Trial

According to WPTV, a 21-year-old Florida man was sentenced to 10 days in jail for oversleeping for a trial that he was a juror on.

A judge sentenced Deadre Somerville to jail time, plus one year of probation and 150 hours of community service after he failed to serve on a jury in late August. He will also have a criminal record moving forward after the ordeal.

Somerville is reportedly works for an after school program in the West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Department and is upset this will go on his clean record.