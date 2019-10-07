Dirty Game: Prince Harry Accuses Two British Tabloids Of Hacking His Phone & Stealing Voicemails

Prince Harry Accuses British Tabloids Of Stealing Voicemails From His Phone

Prince Harry is suing two separate British tabloids for allegedly hacking his phone and stealing voicemails from it.

These very serious claims toward The Sun and the Daily Mirror were filed in High Court of Justice on Harry’s behalf. The accusations made against the tabloids involve the “illegal interception of voicemail messages,” Buckingham Palace confirmed to the Associated Press on Saturday. Beside the basic confirmation, though, the palace wouldn’t provide any more details “given the particulars of the claims are not yet public.”

This news of Harry’s filings comes only a few days after his wife, Meghan Markle, sued the Mail and it’s parent company Associated Newspapers for allegedly unlawfully publishing a heated letter she wrote to her estranged father.

In a previous statement announcing Meghan’s lawsuit, Harry stood by his wife and blasted the “British tabloid press” for waging a “ruthless campaign” to smear his significant other. He also went on to claim that the publication’s actions toward Markle echoed the mistreatment of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash while trying to escape the paparazzi.

News Group Newspapers–which owns The Sun–have already acknowledged Harry’s legal action. Reach, which owns the Daily Mirror, also said it was “aware that proceedings have been issued” but hadn’t yet received notice of them.

These sorts of scandals involving the royal family are nothing new for Harry, and if history repeats itself, things could take a serious left turn for the British tabloids. Former top UK newspaper, The News of the World, shut down back in 2011 amid a hacking scandal that allegedly also involved Harry and his older brother, Prince William.

Moral of the story: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan ain’t nothin’ to f*** with.