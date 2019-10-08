Petty Warz: Tyga Posed For A Pic Wearing Travis Scott’s Jordans And Twitter BLEW UP

Tyga Trolls Travis Scott

There’s a love triangle brewing in La La Land. Kylie Jenner broke up with Travis Scott a week ago and shocked the internet. Then she was rumored to have been hanging out with her ex, Tyga. Though she denied it, and Tyga denied it, the rumors and innuendos have persisted.

This latest troll by Tyga seems to confirm there’s at least some sort of…something…happening. Just look at this pic.

Don’t see it? Look closer. That’s Tyga wearing the Air Jordan 1s that were designed by Travis Scott. They are essentially Air Travis Scotts. To be wearing that shoe now? Man…it’s hard not to see that as a message.

Twitter peeped and had ALL the pettiness to lay out.