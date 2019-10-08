We Were Rooting For You: Twitter DRAGS Malika Haqq For Almost Getting Chokeslammed By “Bestie” Khloe Kardashian

Khloe And Malika’s Drunken Fight

If you’ve been following Keeping Up With The Kardashians or any Jennerdashian shenanigans then you know that Khloe has a Blaccessory that she’s been attached to for a couple of years. That accessory is none other than Malika Haqq, also known as OT Genasis’ baby momma. The two have had their reality ups and downs but never really had anything as explosive as Sunday night.

On the latest episode of KUWTK, Khloe and Malika had what was seemingly a drunken argument that resulted in Khloe threatening to beat Malika the hell up. It went like this:

Khloe: “What are you trying to do?”

Malika: “Put it in your mouth b**ch!”

Khloe: “If you think you’re stronger than me you’re out of your mind. I will f**k you up in two seconds,”

Malika: “No we’re in public. Everyone’s going to call you a bully ’cause you’re bigger than me,”

Khloe:”Don’t ever grab my hands like that! You want to step up to me? You want to step up to me? I will f**king f**k you up in two seconds b***h,”

Well then. Twitter was disgusted at Khloe's behavior and that Malika didn't have any hands for her!