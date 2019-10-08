MESS ALERT: Pettiest Reactions To Evelyn Lozada Suing OG Chijindu For “Defamation”

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Evelyn Sues OG For Defamation, Sparks Hilarious Chaos

There’s no messier reality saga on TV than Evelyn vs. OG on “Basketball Wives LA” that swerved even more left with Evvy-Ev suing her arch nemesis for defamation after being called a racist bigot on social media in a not-very-shocking moment that blew up Twitter.

Yea, it’s all bad–very bad–but also hilarious(ly messy) and the absolutely BEST reality storyline on TV today.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Evelyn suing OG for defamation on the flip.

