WELP: Evelyn Takes #BBWLA Beef To New Heights–Sues OG For Defamation

Evelyn Lozada Sues OG Chijindu

Things have gone from bad to worse between two “Basketball Wives L.A.” stars. Evelyn Lozada and OG have been battling on the show over those Chad Ochocinco text messages and after OG thought she successfully shut down Evelyn, she’s facing some legal troubles.

As previously reported rumors were swirling that Evelyn was mulling over filing a restraining order against OG for her “aggressive behavior” while filming. Now however it looks like Evelyn thinks a DEFAMATION lawsuit would be more tangible.

TMZ reports that Evelyn’s suing OG for calling her a “racist bigot” after a message Evelyn posted on September 11. In the message Evelyn wrote, “Nobody watches you harder than the people that can’t stand you” with a pic of a laughing orangutan.

OG then clapped back with a repost of her own that read, “Wow so now black women are monkeys. Everyone boycott this trash box you are disgusting.” She later added on Twitter: “And there it is..show your true colors you racist bigot. You called Cece ‘Ling Ling’ Jackie a ‘cockroach’ & now me a ‘monkey.'”

TMZ adds that Evelyn’s taking legal action in particular because she’s lost several endorsement deals surrounding the racism allegations and she’s especially offended because “her 2 children are African and Hispanic descent.” She also cites in the lawsuit that her foundation raises money for abused women and has raised thousands of dollars for the Sauti Yeti Center for African Women.

This is just the latest bit of drama for OG, just yesterday a source told BOSSIP that the reality star was exhibiting “drama queen behavior” behind the scenes and they’re alleging that her racism and colorism claims are unsubstantiated.

“She’s told a couple of cast members that she worked really hard to get on “Basketball Wives” and everybody will know her name now that she’s made it,” the source for the show says, adding that OG’s been unable to get her castmates to support her claims of being the victim of colorism because they feel she’s making it up to gain sympathy. “She conjured up this colorist story to get the fan bases attention,” the insider said to BOSSIP. “She’s been overheard saying that society is extremely sensitive to racism and colorism right now and that’s the narrative she wants to use so the world knows her name. This is why no one else from the cast has joined her with these allegations because everyone knows it’s not to be true.”

This. Is. A. Mess.

