Almost Home: 6ix9ine Gets Sentencing Pushed Up Via Request & Is Likely To Receive Time Served

6ix9ine Gets Sentencing Pushed Up

Former Treyway member Tekashi 6ix9ine is almost back home with his family.

After being arrested immediately following his November 2018 Breakfast Club interview, the rapper was hit some serious RICO charges–charges which a lot of people were assuming would be his demise. Tekashi took the stand and told on everyone under the sun in a case that had more plot twists than a SAW movie. Kidnapping, shootings, paid hits: it all seems like the perfect biopic for prime time TV. An now, it looks like 6ix9ine may be free to play himself it that ever actually happens.

After his testimony helped put away most of the Nine Trey Bloods (which is a prison gang mostly anyway), prosecutors asked for his sentencing to be moved up from its initially scheduled date in January/February of 2020. To absolutely no one’s surprise, the judge approved this request and the new date is now set for December 28, 2019. This approval almost guarantees a time served sentencing and immediate release back into the free world.

This latest news comes after a weird press release where the has apparently declined witness protection.

If Tekashi does end up being held or doing any of the time in front of him, it would be surprising to a lot of people–but after the performance he put on while on the stand it looks like the state of New York is ready to let him free.

In this scenario, we really don’t know which one would be safer for the rapper, but it looks like we’ll find out sooner than later.

Whether or not you’re a fan of Tekashi 6ix9ine, it’s safe to say this is going to be an interesting saga to watch to say the least.