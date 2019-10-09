Loool yo lil Kim a fool for that move 😂😂😂 she know we live for that ! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/fDNro3dkYT — AmandΔ (@HeyNowAMANDA) October 9, 2019

Hilarious Tweets & Memes From The BET Hip-Hop Awards

This year’s superstar-less BET Hip-Hop Awards was basically Meg, Da Baby and everyone else in a mildly entertaining extravaganza with some cool moments (QUEEN BEE!), questionable fashion choices and cringe-worthy shenanigans that stirred up hilarious chitter-chatter across Twitter.

When your friend having a good time but you ready to go home. #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/tnMqdCCByA — Blick-Fil-A🔫 (@2flyy_ky) October 9, 2019

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from The 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards on the flip.