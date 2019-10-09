Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Hilarious Tweets & Memes From The BET Hip-Hop Awards
This year’s superstar-less BET Hip-Hop Awards was basically Meg, Da Baby and everyone else in a mildly entertaining extravaganza with some cool moments (QUEEN BEE!), questionable fashion choices and cringe-worthy shenanigans that stirred up hilarious chitter-chatter across Twitter.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from The 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.