For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Offset, & More Take The Stage At The BET Hip Hop Awards [Video]

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards Had Some Truly Unforgettable Performances

The BET Hip Hop Awards went down on Tuesday, October 8 and featured some performances that people will be talking about for a long time. From throwback tracks to the hottest songs of 2019, the stage was filled with talent that showcases just how much unforgettable music we’ve been given this year from new and veteran artists alike.

If you didn’t catch the awards last night (or maybe you just want to check ’em out again) take a look at some of the best performances of the night:

Megan Thee Stallion took the stage to do what she does best with her track “Hot Girl Summer,” along with some help from DaBaby for their hit “Cash Sh*t”

YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak make the perfect duo as they gave a smooth performance of their collab, “RNP”

Saweetie seriously surprised fans during her performance of “My Type” when she brought out legends Petey Pablo & Lil Jon for some “Freek-A-Leek” throwback fun

DaBaby was joined by Offset as they gave an energetic rendition of their hit, “Babysitter”

Rapsody was in the building, reminding everyone why she’s the best at what she does with performances of “Nina” And “Serena”

Rick Ross had some help from T-Pain to take us on a trip down memory lane, performing “Maybach Music,” “Boss,” and more

And crowd favorite DaBaby took the stage for a third time to accompany Lil Baby for a performance of their song, “Baby”