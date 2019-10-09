Radio Personality lilD Pens Memoir About Her Rise From Homelessness To The “Mouth Of The South” (Exclusive)

Dee “lilD” Porter ‘s New Book “Route 2” Is Out Oct. 10

Her infectious voice has entertained scores of listeners over the years.

But 97.9 The Beat’s Dee “lilD” Porter’s rise to fame on the radio airwaves was anything but smooth. The Dallas, TX radio personality, who endured poverty and homelessness in her quest for success on the air, has written about her struggle to succeed on the radio in her new memoir, “Route 2,” which is out this week.

In it, the Louisiana native and self-proclaimed “Mouth of the South” recalls the three months she spent homeless and working two jobs in order to break into radio.

The book, out Oct. 10, includes a forward from “The Breakfast Club” host Charlemagne Tha God and chronicles her grinding for low wages, going hungry and struggling to fill her car with gas for the two hour trip for her part-time radio gig.

lilD said she promised herself that if she made it, she would write about her experience to help others.

“It was a Wednesday and I was sitting in that motel room,” lilD recalled in a recent interview with BOSSIP. “I knew I wasn’t going to eat until Friday, and I thought if I make it through this…I realized that so many people are going through a struggle right now. I want them to know that this isn’t the end of the road, it’s the beginning.”

lilD said she hopes the book will show readers the real deal about breaking into the radio industry while illustrating that people coming into it can be successful if they are willing to work hard and stick it out.

“I want people to get a realistic vibe,” she said. “This industry is very tough. You don’t just come in one day, be a jock and make $80,000.” But “I want them to understand that if you believe in yourself, the risk will pay off.”

She also hopes that “Route 2” will help counter the stigma around homelessness.

“Your co-workers could be homeless, because I was and nobody knew,” lilD said. “Homelessness isn’t just that you chose to smoke your rent away. Homelessness has a face and it was my face at some point…You never know what’s going on.”