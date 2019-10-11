WELP: Jim Jones Responds To BOSSIP’s Report His Foreclosed New Jersey Mansion Sold For $100

Jim Jones Responds To BOSSIP’s Report His Mansion Was Foreclosed

Jim Jones has been in the headlines consistently over the past few weeks. The main reason was due to wiretapped audio of him, which was unveiled in the Tekashi 6ix9ine trial–which brought him right into the hot seat that is social media.

While the rest of the world couldn’t believe Jimmy was telling people to violate 6ix9ine, your friendly neighborhood BOSSIP staff exclusively reported that Jim’s New Jersey mansion slipped into foreclosure and was sold for just $100. Usually, when this sort of thing happens, rappers never address it or even try to play it off as if it’s some smart business play that only makes sense to rich people. If you could afford to pay a bill, it makes sense to pay it regardless of the fine print attached to the ordeal–but hey, what do us regular folks know about rich people problems?

With all the attention on him, Jim couldn’t pass up on the chance to get an interview on a big platform to promote his current ventures and the things he has going on. This week, he stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club to talk with DJ Envy and Angela Yee.

During the interview, the rapper dodged all questions or hints to his involvement with the 6ix9ine case. However, he did address the foreclosing of his mansion and played it off as he’s “broke” and doing so bad that he got sent to “rich people’s jail” which he referred to as “a mini-mansion.” When he decided to be serious about the reports, he chalked it all up to a smart business decision, because he has several properties and he owes more than what it’s worth on that particular one.

If you’re wondering why he would even get the house in the first place for that same reason…don’t worry, we are too. Someone who owns multiple properties and flexes that as knowing real estate would know how to sell the house and make some money but it looks like that just isn’t the case here.

You can watch Jim fumble through explaining the situation below at the 7:38 minute mark.