Last Warning: Prince’s Estate Is Furious Cheeto Commander Won’t Stop Playing ‘Purple Rain’ At Rallies

Prince Estate Furious Trump Won’t Stop Using ‘Purple Rain’ At Rallies

That guy in the White House keeps staring up trouble with musicians who, quite frankly, just aren’t fans of his and don’t play about their art. You would think Cheeto curmudgeon would be more focused on important things–ya know, like his impending impeachment inquiry, running the country, or trying to be a decent human being–but that would be too much to ask.

According to reports from TMZ, y’alls lil President was on the road having the time of his life and turning up to Prince’s “Purple Rain” in the process. As is stands, everyone is still pretty clueless how and why this would tie into his re-election campaign theme, but here we are. This unfortunate event unfolded in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Target theater during a Trump rally.

The crowd looks like they’re enjoying themselves (duh, it’s Prince) but there are still several problems with this. Most importantly; we all know Prince would have never approved of this and on top of that, this isn’t the first time he’s pulled this very move. Princes’ estate has even already told Trump they don’t want him playing any of Prince’s music, at any time, ever.

“President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

This marks one year to the day that Prince’s estate wrote a letter to the Cheeto-in-Chief and telling him not to play his music, and yet, he did it again.

At this point, it seems like some calculated shade and pettiness is afoot. Hopefully, the legend’s estate understands now that they need to take action–not just send warnings–as we know this guy doesn’t play by the rules.