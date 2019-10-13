Real Ragers Only: Travis Scott Injures His Knee Mid-Performance & Refuses To Leave The Stage
Travis Scott brought the ASTROWORLD experience to Citi Field on Saturday, performing as one of the headliners for Rolling Loud’s first time in New York. The festival was already undergoing some issues–with certain performers on the lineup catching the attention of the NYPD–but Travis found himself hurting by the end of his set.
The Houston native was performing his track, “BUTTERFLY EFFECT” when he jumped up and landed wrong on his right knee.
Later on in his set, Scott went on to say, “I ain’t gonna lie, I think I just broke my knee right now. But this show cannot stop just yet,” before continuing his performance as planned. At some point in the show, Travis put on a make-shift knee brace and went on with the rest of his performance–if you know Scott, you know how seriously he takes these concerts and giving his fans an experience to remember
Of course, the comparisons to Michael Jordan’s famous flu game were all over the place.
