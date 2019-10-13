Kanye Has Pop-Up Sunday Service At Howard Homecoming, Spews Sunken Slavery Comments AGAIN

Kanye Has Sunday Service At Howard University

Kanye is back at it again and surprisingly one of the most illustrious HBCUs in the country is giving him a stage. On Saturday Kanye surprised Howard University students and alumni with a pop-up Sunday Service during their (#HUHC19) homecoming celebration.

The news was shared via Howard’s official social media channels…

Kanye West brought Sunday Service to #HowardHomecoming. Get here now to enjoy the show. #HUHC19 pic.twitter.com/WA52Fwhmz6 — Howard University (@HowardU) October 12, 2019

and people flooded the yard to get a look at Ye who brought Kim Kardashian, North, and Saint West along for the ride.

Kanye also made some comments, he first denied being “cancelled”…

“I was in debt, I was in the mental hospital, I was canceled but the power belongs to God. As we stand here right in the yard of Howard University, does this look like canceled to you?”

and (once again) ranted about slavery.

“Next time the slave nets come out, lets all try and not stand in one place,” said Kanye who previously ranted that “slavery was a choice.”

Kanye said “if they throwing slave nets again how about we all don’t stand in the same place” and the guitarists face fucking sends me 😂😂😭😂😂akskksksksskskdj pic.twitter.com/BZOoFjFzXJ — 🧖🏾‍♀️ (@asia__vu) October 12, 2019

Yeah, is this STILL y’alls King?

While some people were ecstatic to see Ye at The Mecca, others are rightfully pissed that Howard administration let bigot supporting Kanye on campus.

If you’re not intelligent enough to recognize that Kanye West is exploiting Black Christian culture AND Howard University to rebrand from supporting a racist, xenophobic con artist… please stay away from me. — Ammon (@AmmonLyle) October 12, 2019

Howard students stopped white folks from walking dogs on the campus, but let Kanye carry on his anti-Blackness in a sacred Black space? Come on y’all. — Aisha Alexander (@AishaThinker) October 12, 2019

What do YOU think about Kanye having Sunday Service at Howard???

