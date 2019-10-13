Kanye Has Pop-Up Sunday Service At Howard Homecoming, Spews Sunken Slavery Comments AGAIN
Kanye Has Sunday Service At Howard University
Kanye is back at it again and surprisingly one of the most illustrious HBCUs in the country is giving him a stage. On Saturday Kanye surprised Howard University students and alumni with a pop-up Sunday Service during their (#HUHC19) homecoming celebration.
The news was shared via Howard’s official social media channels…
and people flooded the yard to get a look at Ye who brought Kim Kardashian, North, and Saint West along for the ride.
Kanye also made some comments, he first denied being “cancelled”…
“I was in debt, I was in the mental hospital, I was canceled but the power belongs to God. As we stand here right in the yard of Howard University, does this look like canceled to you?”
and (once again) ranted about slavery.
“Next time the slave nets come out, lets all try and not stand in one place,” said Kanye who previously ranted that “slavery was a choice.”
Yeah, is this STILL y’alls King?
While some people were ecstatic to see Ye at The Mecca, others are rightfully pissed that Howard administration let bigot supporting Kanye on campus.
What do YOU think about Kanye having Sunday Service at Howard???
More on the flip.
