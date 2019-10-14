Where’s Lori? Here’s The (Baddie) Mystery Woman Diddy Was Spotted With This Weekend

Well isn’t this something? Diddy and Lori Harvey’s relationship may be on the outs and there is one big a$$ clue that may be confirming it. That’s the fact that Diddy was out in the streets with a new baddie. This time it was actress and co-star in Will Smith’s latest flick Gemini Man Nicole Olivera.

Paparazzi caught him with the actress whose a bit older than Lori, so there’s that. This has fueled even more speculation that he and Lori are on the outs.

There’s also a bit of buzz that she even blocked him on social media. Yikes. So where was Lori this whole time? Living her best life at Howard Homecoming. Oh.

Welp. So who is this woman Diddy was with? Well, we got the pics. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram

do u miss me? like I be missin you..

A post shared by nicole olivera (@nikeeolivera) on

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by nicole olivera (@nikeeolivera) on

    View this post on Instagram

    life is but a dream…

    A post shared by nicole olivera (@nikeeolivera) on

    View this post on Instagram

    I’d rather be on an island 🏝

    A post shared by nicole olivera (@nikeeolivera) on

    View this post on Instagram

    stay thinkin’ bout you 💭

    A post shared by nicole olivera (@nikeeolivera) on

