Clapback Queen: Mariah Carey Playfully Checks LA Paparazzi For Questioning Her Love Life [Video]

Mariah Carey Checks Los Angeles Paparazzi Over Questions

Mariah Carey is one of the queens of R&B, known for throwing down on the vocals like no other, and with the holiday season approaching, she’s fresh on all our minds. Mainly because it’s about that time to break out her version of “All I Want For Christmas“. Soon as the weather gets under 75 degrees, you can almost hear it in your sleep–or when you’re awake, if you’re out shopping.

The songstress is also known online for doing the most, from time to time. She recently let us in on a little secret, the fact that only a handful of special people have been lucky enough to clobber her musical cakes. Most known to everyone is her marriage to Nick Cannon, from which they produced an adorable set of twins. Ever since their split people have been trying to figure out who’s the new man getting in on the action. And although she’s still with her backup dancer bae Bryan Tanaka, many have speculated that she’s still rocking with her old thang Mr. Cannon.

Recently, Carey was out and about in Los Angeles when paparazzi were snapping up pictures of her– she even gave them a smile and struck a pose. Maybe that was being too nice, because one pap decided he would go for it and ask about her love life, mentioning Nick Cannon.

After Mimi had already got in the car, she opened the door back up to have a quick dialogue with the paparazzi. Of course, they went right for it and royally messed up, insinuating that her only options were being single or getting back with Nick. That’s when Mariah scoffed at the idea, saying, “What is he, my last hope?” before shutting the door and driving off in true diva fashion.

Watch the embarrassing interaction for yourself down below.