Knifed Up: Kimbella Enhances Her Cakes With BBL Surgery Weeks After Having Baby
Kimbella Gets BBL Surgery
35-Year-old Kimbella Vanderhee was SERIOUS about snapping back after having her baby recently, so she went in for plastic surgery. The mother of rapper Juelz Santana’s kiddies just got her booty enhanced with BBL (Brazilian butt lift) surgery and she hasn’t been shy about sharing her plastic surgery journey.
Kimbella posted up her 7-day post-operation results for IG.
Love love love my results thus far from @mia_aesthetics & @drmehio_mia , 7 days post op! I absolutely love @mia_aesthetics & @drmehio_mia they treated me like the Queen I am and took care of my wants/needs!! I can’t wait for my 1 month post op to come cuz I’m fin to be actin up 😜!!! Stay tuned guys!!
Kimbella welcomed her baby boy, Santana James, in early July. Fast forward today and she has a brand new body.
