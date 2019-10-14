Knifed Up: Kimbella Enhances Her Cakes With BBL Surgery Weeks After Having Baby

Kimbella Gets BBL Surgery

35-Year-old Kimbella Vanderhee was SERIOUS about snapping back after having her baby recently, so she went in for plastic surgery. The mother of rapper Juelz Santana’s kiddies just got her booty enhanced with BBL (Brazilian butt lift) surgery and she hasn’t been shy about sharing her plastic surgery journey.

Kimbella posted up her 7-day post-operation results for IG.

Kimbella welcomed her baby boy, Santana James, in early July. Fast forward today and she has a brand new body.

She spoke about her surgery results.

