Knifed Up: Did Natalie Nunn Chisel Away Her Famously Long Chin?

Fans Think Natalie Nunn Shaved Down Her Chin

Natalie Nunn’s name is trending online, and it has nothing to do with her returning to reality television. People are chatting because her face looks DIFFERENT.

The 34-year-old star is famous for the explosive personality she displayed while on the 4th season of “The Bad Girls Club”. Another reason she’s a stand out star is because of one stand out feature on her face, her chin. Recently, however, it seems like Natalie’s famously long chin is MISSING.

Here is what Natalie’s chin used to look like.

Here is her chin now. Doesn’t it look smaller to you?

Fans are convinced the mother went under the knife. Did Natalie Nunn shrink her chin?

