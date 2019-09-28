Knifed Up: Did Natalie Nunn Chisel Away Her Famously Long Chin?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

PrettyLittleThing Celebrates Release Of

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Fans Think Natalie Nunn Shaved Down Her Chin

Natalie Nunn’s name is trending online, and it has nothing to do with her returning to reality television. People are chatting because her face looks DIFFERENT.

The 34-year-old star is famous for the explosive personality she displayed while on the 4th season of “The Bad Girls Club”. Another reason she’s a stand out star is because of one stand out feature on her face, her chin. Recently, however, it seems like Natalie’s famously long chin is MISSING.

Here is what Natalie’s chin used to look like.

Life & Style Weekly Celebrates 10 Anniversary Party - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Here is her chin now. Doesn’t it look smaller to you?

Fans are convinced the mother went under the knife. Did Natalie Nunn shrink her chin?

Hit the flip for more photos of Natalie’s “new face” and to see how fans are reacting.

Fans are CONVINCED Natalie Nunn had jawline and chin surgery.

Here’s a different angle of Natalie Nunn’s face.

Lastly, we leave you with a video. Whatever the case is, she looks GOOD.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.