Straaaaait Sweetness: Erica Mena Gifts Proud Papa-To-Be Safaree THIS $50K Push Present

Erica Mena Buys Safaree A Push Present

Now, this is interesting. Although she’s pregnant, Erica Mena isn’t the one getting a “push present” in her relationship, instead, she’s the one doing the gifting.

TMZ reports that Erica gave her STRAAAAIT sweetie/new husband Safaree a $50,000 necklace as an early push present. The necklace is a 14-carat rose gold Cuban link nameplate, has 36.65-carat diamonds and reads “Daddy.” Erica reportedly gave it to Safaree to commemorate the impending birth of his first child, this child will be her second.

As previously reported Erica and Safaree had a gender reveal party and found out that they’re expecting a baby girl.

Before that, their whirlwind year culminated with a wedding (filmed for “Love & Hip Hop) at Legacy Castle in Pequannock, New Jersey.

Congrats Safaree—must be niiiiiiiice!