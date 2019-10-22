#GardenPartyATL: Atlanta’s Swankiest Soirée Was Another Bonafide Baddie Buffet
Baddest Garden Party Baes
Morgan & Morgan‘s annual Garden Party has evolved into Atlanta’s biggest (and swankiest) affair that treats guests (classy baddies and dapper gentlemen) to several open bars, hip-moving grooves, surprise guest performances (this year, it was 112 and RL from Next) and delicious eats in the backyard of an extravagant estate.
Ah yes, it’s quite the event for anyone looking to mingle, network or just politely turn up with well-connected professionals in the city.
Peep the baddest Garden Party baes on the flip.
10th Annual Garden Party hosted by Keenan Nix and Justin Miller partners of #MorganandMorgan Law firm. This is my first #GardenPartyAtl. Thank you Calena @calebleu for inviting Me. The Garden was literally in my backyard being a resident of #EastLake it was a beautiful location with star sightings from Madeline Simmons of #DekalbCounty @electmsimmons. Performance from @justrl sightings of a @polowdadon & celebrity trainer and fitness coach Ray @mrshutupandtrain and a host of clients (@angelnthesky )friends were in attendance. My favorite #BasilLemonade from @mycoffeeshop was there too. I was dressed to impress 👗 @latashawright blessing on the Face💄 Awesome day in the garden 🌸🌺💐 #eastlakegolfclub #eastlake #atlanta #dekalbcounty @forthepeople @thegardenpartyatl
It's a ZURI Sandwich!!! I now have a Gorgeous friend with the same name as mine @zipblokderby on the left ❤ My other Stunning friend @colleenxdonald is the creme to this tasty oreo cookie. Amazing people. Amazing energy. Amazing times! #gardenpartyatl #zuri #thezuris #beautifulpeople #insideandout #blackgirlmagic #friends #smile #behappy #naturalhair #curlyhair #thickhair #melanin
Last year I told my style consultant @shopstyleguru I wanted a classic emerald green and navy plaid suit and that I’d wear it with red heels. Randomly found the suit yesterday. Let me try this manifesting thing more often 😂 and this deflee won’t be one of those wear once because I posted it to the gram outfits. Y’all getting this boy fitty-lem times 🤷🏾♀️😅 second pic is how I feel about it!
