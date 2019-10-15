Cardi B And Offset Pose Provocatively In Paradise … And She Reveals Why She Has His Name Tatted On Her Thigh!
Cardi B Shows Off Figure In Affectionate Displays With Husband Offset
How long ’til Kulture becomes a big sis? That’s the question Cardi B and Offset’s latest rounds of vacation photos had us asking.
Cardi posted this video of her bodacious bodak bawwwdy with Offset rapping and music playing in the background — which she classically captioned, “Ride the D***”
You’ll notice Offset’s name is prominently tatted on her thigh. When one fan asked why she got the tat, she cheekily replied, “Cause his d*** fat”…
Welp
Hit the flip for more picturesque photos from the trip.
Offset posted a pair of photos that looked like they could be postcards.
Isn’t it great to see them enjoying each other and the beautiful scenery?
Cardi also shared some pretty hot photos of her newly sculpted physique.
These shots are gorgeous right? Looks like they had a blast.
Cardi’s tweets reveal it wasn’t all fun and games in paradise though…
These mosquitoes bit me all over my a** 😡😡I hope my a** shots killed them 😈
I will never drink again 😒😒😒
Poor thang!
