Cardi B And Offset Pose Provocatively In Paradise … And She Reveals Why She Has His Name Tatted On Her Thigh!

Cardi B Shows Off Figure In Affectionate Displays With Husband Offset

How long ’til Kulture becomes a big sis? That’s the question Cardi B and Offset’s latest rounds of vacation photos had us asking.

Cardi posted this video of her bodacious bodak bawwwdy with Offset rapping and music playing in the background — which she classically captioned, “Ride the D***”

You’ll notice Offset’s name is prominently tatted on her thigh. When one fan asked why she got the tat, she cheekily replied, “Cause his d*** fat”…

Welp

Cause his dick fat https://t.co/nULaYCwrHf — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 14, 2019

