Cardi B And Offset Pose Provocatively In Paradise … And She Reveals Why She Has His Name Tatted On Her Thigh!

- By Bossip Staff
How long ’til Kulture becomes a big sis? That’s the question Cardi B and Offset’s latest rounds of vacation photos had us asking.

View this post on Instagram

Ride the Dick

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

Cardi posted this video of her bodacious bodak bawwwdy with Offset rapping and music playing in the background — which she classically captioned, “Ride the D***”

You’ll notice Offset’s name is prominently tatted on her thigh. When one fan asked why she got the tat, she cheekily replied, “Cause his d*** fat”…

Welp

Hit the flip for more picturesque photos from the trip.

View this post on Instagram

IT START GETTING COLD SO I PUT HER IN THE SUN ☀️

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

Offset posted a pair of photos that looked like they could be postcards.

View this post on Instagram

LET ME F*#%k IN THE OCEAN

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

Isn’t it great to see them enjoying each other and the beautiful scenery?

View this post on Instagram

Make it leak

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

Cardi also shared some pretty hot photos of her newly sculpted physique.

View this post on Instagram

Treat

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

These shots are gorgeous right? Looks like they had a blast.

Cardi’s tweets reveal it wasn’t all fun and games in paradise though…

These mosquitoes bit me all over my a** 😡😡I hope my a** shots killed them 😈

I will never drink again 😒😒😒

Poor thang!

