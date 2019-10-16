Celebrity Cribs: Nate Robinson Takes Us On A Virtual Tour Of WNBA Baller Tamera Young’s Humble Atlanta Abode [Video]

Tamera Young Gives Nate Robinson A Tour On ‘Houseguest’

Tamera “Ty” Young is a sneakerhead of epic proportions and she invited fellow hooper Nate Robinson over to her Atlanta crib to give Players’ Tribune a detailed look at how she’s living.

As we mentioned, Ty’s is very fond of sneakers and her closet is truly a sight to behold.

Press play down bottom to check out the new episode of Houseguest.

Imagine how many more sneakers and fancy properties Ty would own if the WNBA paid players the way their male NBA counterparts get paid.