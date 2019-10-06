Chaos: Beyoncé Touched Down In Atlanta And Succinctly Shattered Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Beyoncé Attends Tyler Perry Studios Opening
Beyoncé has been blessings us all year with her presence digitally. First, she released her homecoming special on Netflix, played Nala in Disneys “The Lion King” and even released a special with ABC about the journey in the film.
This weekend Beyoncé stepped out in Atlanta and twitter went into chaos wanting all the details of her whereabouts. For the record, Beyoncé was in Atlanta for the grand opening of Tyler Perry studios alongside Oprah and many other celebrities.
Beyoncé hasn’t been spotted in Atlanta outside of a concert in some time so you know Atlanta needed to know the move after the opening.
