Police Searching For Missing 3-Year-Old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Four Days After Abduction

#AMBERAlert PHOTO THREAD📸 Pics of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, the 3-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Birmingham on Oct. 12, 2019. Please RT and help the entire country get to know this precious face! TIPS: @BhamPolice 205-297-8413 UPDATES: https://t.co/eqm4rFcPX4 pic.twitter.com/rS2uWrkxyH — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) October 14, 2019

Kamille McKinney Still Missing

The hunt is still on for a missing 3-year-old Alabama girl. Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was abducted during a birthday party around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police in Alabama, Georgia, and the surrounding areas were issued Amber Alerts as police hunt for the child who they believe was lured away with candy.

Yesterday police got a tip that Kamille was found in a Birmingham apartment complex but after an hour-long search, they said the child was not there.

“We are thoroughly searching for the whereabouts of The missing 3 year old. We have not yet discovered the location of cupcake despite recent social media post,” the Birmingham Police Department said. “We are still in need of your continuous support if you find any information please call us immediately.”

WVTM 13 reports that charges have been filed against two persons of interest in the investigation into the kidnapping.

Patrick Stallworth, 39, is facing several child porn charges. Derick Brown, 29, is being held in jail for probation revocation stemming from a 2018 case.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney is urged to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.