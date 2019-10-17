BasketballWives: Evelyn Vs. OG EXPLODES Once Again And Here’s Who Twitter Is DRAGGING This Week

Evelyn And OG’s Feud Continues

The Basketball Wives Reunion is in full swing and chaos is reigning supreme. The big story, of course, is still Evelyn and OG fighting it out over their season-long feud. It all came to a head once again on Wednesday.

This time, OG went all the way in on Evelyn about her perceived racism. OG feels as though Evelyn isn’t really Afro-Latina and didn’t claim to be until OG was expressing her Nigerian heritage. Then they had a nasty fight in Evelyn’s broken Spanish.

Then the feud turned to Chad with OG pulling out a money machine to print out Chad’s receipts.

.@iHEARTOG found a VERY interesting way on delivering her receipts from Chad to Evelyn… 🤑🤑🤑 #BBWReunion #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/u0ffLQ76YI — Basketball Wives (@BasketballWives) October 17, 2019

It probably would have worked out better if she were allowed on the stage with Evelyn to toss the receipts in her face but it was a good try.

OG read Evelyn her rights. Evelyn takes a L once again #bbwreunion #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/4EB8oezey6 — mikey ♉ (@resilienceisme) October 17, 2019

No matter what, it’s Evelyn still getting all the shade for her actions and that will probably always be the case. Take a look at the dragging…