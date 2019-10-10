BasketballWivesReunion: Evelyn’s Crocodile Tears And OG Restraining Order Are Getting Her DRAGGED

Evelyn Lozada’s Basketball Wives Antics

For better or worse, this has been the season of Evelyn Lozada. She has been the straw that stirs the drink on Basketball Wives and has been since the season premier a few weeks ago. Since then, she’s brought out lie detector tests, slapped the dust off of her unmentionables, and falling into the bushes.

In the last couple of weeks, she has had a feud with OG that has intensified to nuclear levels. Just last week, OG and Evelyn had it out over OchoCinco hopping in the former’s DMs. Then Evelyn filed a whole a$$ restraining order against her rival (which was denied).

Which brings us to the Reunion. In the show, OG had to be sent off to another stage because Evelyn felt “threatened.” Oh. Word? Twitter was FURIOUS about this and called Evelyn out for what they consider hypocrisy.

