Grab A Tissue: Tisha Campbell Reunites With Half-Sister Given Up For Adoption On ‘The Real’, Weeping Ensues! [Video]

Tisha Campbell Reunites With Half-Sister After She Was Adopted

Tisha Campbell, bless her heart. The ‘Martin’ actress appeared on ‘The Real’ this week and surprised her long lost half-sister who was given away for adoption. Tisha’s sister, Ellen, had no idea who her famous sibling is. In fact, she didn’t even know she wasn’t raised by her biological parents until recently after she turned 50.

Tisha breaks the news to Ellen on the following clips and there isn’t a dry eye in the house. Hit play.

Wow! There’s more. Ellen meets her full blood brother. Hit the flip for the rest of the videos.