Update: $25K Reward Offered In The Search For Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

#AMBERAlert PHOTO THREAD📸 Pics of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, the 3-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Birmingham on Oct. 12, 2019. Please RT and help the entire country get to know this precious face! TIPS: @BhamPolice 205-297-8413 UPDATES: https://t.co/eqm4rFcPX4 pic.twitter.com/rS2uWrkxyH — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) October 14, 2019

Reward Offered In Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Search

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney is still missing and now there’s a reward being offered. As previously reported the 3-year-old that was allegedly lured away from a Birmingham, Alabama birthday party with candy has been missing since Saturday.

Now CBS 42 reports that Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward, this is in addition to a $5,000 reward being offered by the Governor.

Before the reward was offered an inaccurate report surfaced that Cupcake had been found.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway explained to CBS 42’s Art Franklin that he’d received the misinformation from one of his deputies in the field.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Birmingham Police and local officials to bring Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney home. Unfortunately, misinformation was passed on to a CBS 42 employee from JCSO. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to offer our deputies and resources to assist in this case; we are not the lead on this investigation. We will continue to work with the participating law enforcement agencies with the hopes of bringing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney back home safely to her family. It is vital to remain focused on bringing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney home. Our prayers are with her family and the lead agency.“

NewsOne is adding that Kamille’s mother April Thomas is urging the public to call her child by her nickname if they spot her. Her father Dominic McKinney is also pleading for Cupcake’s safe return.

“If anybody sees Cupcake, just call her by her name,” Thomas tearfully said. “Don’t call her Kamille. She understands Cupcake.” “Drop her off anywhere,” Dominic said. “Just let her out. Somebody will see her. Everybody knows what’s going on. Just take her to the store and let her out somebody is going to see her. They know what’s going on and that will be the end of this. We just want the baby back.”

If you have any details on the disappearance of Kamille McKinney CALL CRIME STOPPERS: 205-254-7777.