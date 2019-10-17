BBWLA Reunion: Jennafuh Williams Calls Cast “Classless” When Explaining Beef With Evelyn And Shaunie, Malaysia Storms Out [Video]

#BBWLA Reunion Gets Tense When Jennifer Williams Explains Cast Beef

The Basketball Wives Reunion is still hotter than a hooker’s gumbo and Marc Lamont Hill is trying his damnedest to get to the root of the tension between the ladies and possibly create some healing.

Unfortunately, that just doesn’t appear to be something that can happen right now.

When asked about whether or not she slandered Evelyn Lozada’s daughter Shaniece, Jennifer Williams still can’t bring it upon herself to admit it and things devolve from there.

Press play below to see how it all played out.

Why do you think Jennifer is still holding on this story?