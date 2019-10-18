Taraji P. Henson Chops It Up With Desus & Mero About Being In Some Hood Classics, Her First Big Check & More [Video]

Taraji P. Henson On Paychecks, Empire, Jheri Curls & More

Finally, Desus & Mero have returned to Showtime with new episodes after a months-long hiatus, and they’re back interviewing some big names.

On Thursday, The Bodega Boys sat down with Empire star Taraji P. Henson to talk about being in some hood classics, how she spent her money when she first started getting paid, her A-List rollerskating birthday party, and the upcoming season of Empire (which features Mero’s Lucious Lyon impression). Check out the conversation down below to see wha Taraji has to say: