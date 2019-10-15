Pure Comedy: Desus & Mero Talk “Rabid” Bodega Hive Fans & Their Open Invitation To Oprah [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Desus & Mero Talk About Their Los Angeles Show And Their Dedicated Fanbase
Desus Nice and The Kid Mero stopped by The Hollywood Reporter in studio to talk about how far the Bodega Hive is willing to go, deep cut Bronx references, their time in Los Angeles, what they would do if they got Oprah or Michelle Obama on the show, and more.
Check out the interview down below to see what they have to say:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.