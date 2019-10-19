Welp: Tamron Hall Denies Dealing Cocaine After She Confessed To ‘Facilitating’ Sale of Drug

Tamron Hall Denies Selling Cocaine After Producers Scrub Her Confession From The Show

According to Daily Mail, ABC producers had to axe a portion of Tamron Hall‘s talk show after she confessed to viewers she used to ‘facilitate’ selling cocaine when she was a teenager.

Audience members were blown away during Tuesday’s taping when she reportedly admitted to ‘facilitating’ the sale of the drug with her college boyfriend. Production then had to scramble to cut it from the pre-recorded program.

Hall released a statement:

“I never dealt drugs” and said that a segment of her show was edited out due to “legal reasons. During an interview with Prison Rights Advocate Topeka Sam, I shared a story about a bad situation I got myself into when I was 19. I never dealt drugs,” said Hall. I am now nearly 50 years old and was reflecting on a bad judgement call that could have turned worse,” the talk show host explained. “I say but for the grace of God, there go I. “It was part of an open and honest conversation about women, incarceration and mistakes made,” she continued. “For legal reasons a portion of that segment was edited from the show. I hope my show can be a forum for sharing stories without shame or judgement — including a conversation we’re having Friday on opioid addiction.”

Hall’s new ABC talk show, Tamron Hall, premiered last month, marking the first time that she returned to daytime television after leaving Today two years ago.