Come Again? Yung Miami Said THIS About Her Newborn And OUTRAGED The Internet

Yung Miami’s Comments About Her Baby Spark Twitter Backlash

Yung Miami had a beautiful baby a few days ago and was immediately showered with praise over her gorgeous bundle of joy. Then Yung Miami decided to go full Yung Miami when talking about the baby, so she went out a caption that read: “I’m convinced I have to be Chinese or Asian! My baby is everything!”

Um. Ma’am? Plenty of people seemed to see this as some sort of anti-black or racist sentiment. Others? They just chalk it up to Miami’s ignorance. Regardless, the internet is absolutely going ham over it.

Yung Miami just wants to be the round the way girl from Opa Locka but y'all expect so much from her 😭 https://t.co/RUrSdET8ps — Chun E (@LIBGyal) October 18, 2019

Wow!