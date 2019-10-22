So Nasty & EXTREMELY Rude: Did NeNe Threaten To Spit On Kenya During The #RHOA Cast Trip?

NeNe Leakes Accused Of Threatening To Spit On Kenya Moore

Things allegedly got VERY nasty and VERY rude during the “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” cast trip and details are being shared. As previously reported Kenya and NeNe will be seen feuding this season on RHOA and Kenya’s called NeNe a “bully.”

Now we’re getting more context on why Kenya might feel that way and there are allegedly some super shady shenanigans afoot.

LoveBScott reports that Kenya and NeNe got into it over Kenya’s estranged husband Marc Daly while on the cast trip to Athens, Greece. Kenya allegedly was angry that NeNe and her husband Gregg had been in contact with her ex and a shouting match ensued. That’s when NeNe allegedly prepared to do something disgusting—but stopped herself.

“Kenya confronted NeNe after hearing that she’d been talking to Marc behind her back. Things escalated quickly, with NeNe telling Kenya that Marc said he ‘doesn’t even like’ her. NeNe continued to throw out different things she and Gregg were allegedly told by Marc as their fight got more intense.” That’s when, according to our sources, “NeNe began to make a ‘hocking’ sound as if she was preparing to spit in Kenya’s direction.”

Messy, messy, messy.

Are you surprised that things took a nasty turn between Kenya and NeNe???

Interestingly enough, that spitting story coincides wth another alleged story about what went down in Greece, hit the flip.