So Nasty & EXTREMELY Rude: Did NeNe Threaten To Spit On Kenya During The #RHOA Cast Trip?
NeNe Leakes Accused Of Threatening To Spit On Kenya Moore
Things allegedly got VERY nasty and VERY rude during the “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” cast trip and details are being shared. As previously reported Kenya and NeNe will be seen feuding this season on RHOA and Kenya’s called NeNe a “bully.”
Now we’re getting more context on why Kenya might feel that way and there are allegedly some super shady shenanigans afoot.
LoveBScott reports that Kenya and NeNe got into it over Kenya’s estranged husband Marc Daly while on the cast trip to Athens, Greece. Kenya allegedly was angry that NeNe and her husband Gregg had been in contact with her ex and a shouting match ensued. That’s when NeNe allegedly prepared to do something disgusting—but stopped herself.
“Kenya confronted NeNe after hearing that she’d been talking to Marc behind her back. Things escalated quickly, with NeNe telling Kenya that Marc said he ‘doesn’t even like’ her. NeNe continued to throw out different things she and Gregg were allegedly told by Marc as their fight got more intense.”
That’s when, according to our sources, “NeNe began to make a ‘hocking’ sound as if she was preparing to spit in Kenya’s direction.”
Messy, messy, messy.
Are you surprised that things took a nasty turn between Kenya and NeNe???
Interestingly enough, that spitting story coincides wth another alleged story about what went down in Greece, hit the flip.
HollywoodLife is reporting that Kenya indeed became irate after learning that NeNe was in contact with Marc. The site is also echoing the statement that Marc told NeNe and Gregg that he “didn’t even like her.”
“Kenya was stunned on the cast trip in Greece when she found out that her now ex-husband Marc was conspiring against her by speaking to NeNe and Gregg Leakes behind her back during their marriage,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife, exclusively.
“Kenya and NeNe are nowhere near in a good place, but she couldn’t believe that any of the parties involved would do this to her. She found out and approached NeNe and that’s when the fight ensued and escalated quickly.”
And, things only got worse from there. “NeNe made Kenya feel blindsided with the news that she had been talking to Marc throughout their marriage,” the insider says, revealing that “NeNe also told Kenya that Marc told her and Greg that he didn’t even like his wife among other things.”
The Greece fight will not be NeNe and Kenya’s only faceoff this season on RHOA, the pair allegedly got into a major altercation and nearly got physical with each other when the cast traveled to Toronto.
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres November 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo—will YOU be watching???
Kenya previously called NeNe “threatened and bothered.”
“NeNe makes an issue for me to have any friends,” said Kenya. “She has major issues, I think she needs to seek counseling. […] She comes undone.”
