#MelaninMagic Here’s How The Shea Buttery Baddies Of ‘Sistas’ Slayed Their ATL Premiere [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Cast Of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” Attend Atlanta Premiere

The cast of BET’s new Tyler Perry series recently STUNNED on the red carpet. The ladies of “Sistas” had an exclusive event in ATL celebrating their new series and they came dressed to the nines.

The event also celebrated Tyler’s other series “The Oval” starring Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, and Teesha Renee.

As for “Sistas” it revolves around a group of single black women in Atlanta (of course) who navigate their “complicated” love lives, careers and friendships through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world.”

The cast includes KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, and Chido Nwokocha.

Other attendees at the “Sistas” premiere included Mali Hunter…

host Gia Peppers…

Dutchess Lattimore formerly of “Black Ink”…

We’ll be live-tweeting “Sistas” tonight so make sure you follow our social media channels at 10/9 c.

See more of the shea buttery baddies from “Sistas” on the flip.

