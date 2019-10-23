So Sad: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s Body Found In Alabama Dumpster

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s Body Found

The search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has taken a tragic turn. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said Tuesday night that the remains of the missing 3-year-old were found inside of a dumpster at a landfill, reports WVTM 13.

Cheif Smith also added that two persons of interest detained early on in the search, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown, will be charged with capital murder and kidnapping in connection with Kamille’s disappearance and death.

The two suspects reportedly did not know Kamille and her family and were arrested on October 14 when they were connected to the vehicle used in the kidnapping.

Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown expected to be charged with capital murder in the disappearance and death of 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney https://t.co/EgicGvN5NI pic.twitter.com/jciqTAjxcz — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) October 23, 2019

“They saw an opportunity to take a young child, and they did,” Smith said.

Stallworth and Brown remain in custody.

Brown reportedly has a history of abduction, she was arrested on kidnapping charges in 2018 after authorities say she abducted her three children from DHR custody. As for Stallworth, he was charged with four counts of Possession of Obscene Material of Persons Under 17 years of Age and three counts of Possession with Intent to Disseminate Obscene Material after police found images on his cell phone during the abduction investigation.

Lock them up and throw away the key.

R.I.P. Kamille.