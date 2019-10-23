Who You Callin’ A B!t¢h?! Massachusetts Lawmaker Looks To Make Too Short’s Favorite Word Punishable By 6 Months In Prison

Massacusetts Democrat Looks To Make The Word “B***h” Illegal

We’re all for society becoming a better and safer place for all people, but especially women. That said, this seems like a very extreme way to combat rude or unseemly behavior.

According to Free Beacon, a Massachusetts Democrat is looking to pass a bill, “An Act regarding the use of offensive words”, that would make it illegal to call someone a b!t¢h in the commonwealth state. Daniel J. Hunt wants offenders to be fined $150 for a first offense with repeat offenders to face six months and a $200 fine.

Beacon Hill Democrats like @repdanhunt are fearlessly taking on the biggest problems facing the commonwealth. #mapoli pic.twitter.com/xxyECXmd6J — MassGOP (@massgop) October 21, 2019

If this bill actually passes, it will serve as the only word in the English language to be illegal in Massachusetts.

“A person who uses the word ‘b*t*h’ directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person,” the bill says. “A violation of this subsection may be reported by the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident.”

Why the hell is Hunt wasting taxpayers’ time with this frivolous legislation? Well, according to what he told the Boston Globe a taxpayer asked him to waste their money with this frivolous legistlation.

“Any time a constituent approaches me with something that is of concern to them, I follow through with it,” he said. “In this instance, someone asked me to file a bill that they deemed was important and I thought it was a good exercise to let that bill go through the process.”

To this, we say, “B!tc#, please!” GTFOHWTBS.

What say you about this potential new law?