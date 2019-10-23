Kinda Sorta Not Quite Over It: Summer Walker & London Get Back On Da Track After 10-Minute Breakup
- By Bossip Staff
Summer & London’s 10-Minute Breakup Sparks Hysteria
After what felt like only ten minutes, Summer Walker and her super producer bae London On Da Track seemingly rekindled their somethingship when he surprised her with flowers during her London show.
This comes just 24 hours after she announced that she’s single (in the most Summer Walker way possible) on Instagram in an eye roll-worthy development that set the tone for their inevitable get-back-together-moment on social media.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Summer & London’s break up and make up on the flip.
We started here…
…then not-very-shockingly ended up here
