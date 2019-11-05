Bae Phi Bae: Top 10 HBCUs With The BADDEST Women
HBCUs With The Baddest Women
There’s nothing on Earth quite like an HBCU where bright young minds flock for quality programs, fellowship, lifelong friendship and the baddest women (with goals, dreams and good sense) you’ll ever meet–no, seriously.
And that’s exactly why we’re here: to celebrate HBCUs with the BADDEST baddies who turn heads, change lives, slay on alumni pamphlets and steal the show whenever they pull up to Homecoming.
Find out what schools reign supreme with the BADDEST baddies on the flip.
1. Hampton University
Hampton, Virginia’s “Home by the Sea” is known for three things: its gorgeous campus, Black Harvard pedigree and the most beautiful women in all of HBCU Land.
2.Tuskegee University
Famously nestled in the middle of absolutely nowhere in Alabama, this prestigious institution (and Hampton’s sister school) produces quality healthcare professionals and some of the finest graduates you’ll EVER see.
(Just in case you don’t believe us about ‘Skegee)
3. Florida A&M University
FAMU has the most iconic band in the land, quality engineering/journalism programs and some of the finest (and flyest) women in the southeast.
4. North Carolina A&T
Greensboro is home to (arguably) the most pride-filled HBCU in the nation with the “greatest Homecoming on Earth” and wonderful Carolina charm. Whew, them Aggie baddies are somethin’ special and deserve a Top 5 spot.
5. Howard University
The MECCA cranks out media stars, future moguls and some of the coolest, flyest and baddest women currently reshaping the entertainment industry.
Continue Slideshow
6. Clark-Atlanta University
This downtown Atlanta gem is often overshadowed by Morehouse & Spelman but it’s a top producer of entertainment industry talent and known (by those who be knowin) for having the baddest baddies in the AUC.
Another one.
7. Prairie View A&M University
PVAMU is the second oldest public institution of higher learning in Texas. It’s also home to the trillest band in the land and seasss of Texas-bred stallions.
8. Spelman College
The illustrious all-woman institution has some of the most impressive women you’ll ever encounter (in life), especially on SpelHouse weekend.
MORE Spelman magic
9. Grambling University
We know about Grambling’s iconic band and the world-famous Bayou Classic but the storied Louisiana college also produces ELITE talent that rarely gets the shine they deserve.
Friendly reminder that Erykah Badu attended GSU.
10. Tennessee State University
This Nashville gem has the BEST cheerleading squad in all the land and an impressive crop of talent deserving of a spot in our Top 10.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.