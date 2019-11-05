Bae Phi Bae: Top 10 HBCUs With The BADDEST Women

1 of 15 ❯ ❮

View this post on Instagram Your loss 😝 A post shared by Jaselle✂️💄 (@jazzling) on Aug 31, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT 1. Hampton University Hampton, Virginia’s “Home by the Sea” is known for three things: its gorgeous campus, Black Harvard pedigree and the most beautiful women in all of HBCU Land.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominique M. Fitchard, OTR/L (@dominiquemichellle) on Oct 19, 2018 at 8:51pm PDT 2.Tuskegee University Famously nestled in the middle of absolutely nowhere in Alabama, this prestigious institution (and Hampton’s sister school) produces quality healthcare professionals and some of the finest graduates you’ll EVER see.

View this post on Instagram I regret not posting this A post shared by Venus K. ,BSN,RN 💋 (@missvenusmarie) on Jul 16, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT 3. Florida A&M University FAMU has the most iconic band in the land, quality engineering/journalism programs and some of the finest (and flyest) women in the southeast.

View this post on Instagram Crew Love 💕 A post shared by Saucy Snack Pieceeee (@girlnamedtyler_) on Nov 3, 2018 at 7:22am PDT 4. North Carolina A&T Greensboro is home to (arguably) the most pride-filled HBCU in the nation with the “greatest Homecoming on Earth” and wonderful Carolina charm. Whew, them Aggie baddies are somethin’ special and deserve a Top 5 spot.

View this post on Instagram It's just different 🔺Alpha Chapter #DST #FewAreChosen #HowardHomecoming A post shared by mayaalenaa (@mayaalenaa) on Oct 22, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT 5. Howard University The MECCA cranks out media stars, future moguls and some of the coolest, flyest and baddest women currently reshaping the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram Mood…🍦 @fashionnova A post shared by Darnell Nicole (@darnellnicole) on Sep 8, 2019 at 1:18pm PDT 6. Clark-Atlanta University This downtown Atlanta gem is often overshadowed by Morehouse & Spelman but it’s a top producer of entertainment industry talent and known (by those who be knowin) for having the baddest baddies in the AUC.

View this post on Instagram Saturday. #krysfranklinstyle #NovaBabe A post shared by Krystal Franklin (@krysfranklintv) on Sep 8, 2019 at 9:00am PDT 9. Grambling University We know about Grambling’s iconic band and the world-famous Bayou Classic but the storied Louisiana college also produces ELITE talent that rarely gets the shine they deserve.